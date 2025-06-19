Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IVW opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

