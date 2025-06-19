McHugh Group LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

McHugh Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of McHugh Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McHugh Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

