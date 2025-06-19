Catalina Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.74 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

