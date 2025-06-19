MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,187 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 106.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.