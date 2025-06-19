Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 470,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $49,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Quartz Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

