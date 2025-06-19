Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after buying an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

