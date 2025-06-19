Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthspan Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.