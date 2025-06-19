Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9%

BMY opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

