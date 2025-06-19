Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.2% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.0%

HON stock opened at $221.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

