Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,830,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TSM opened at $213.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.38. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

