Lumbard & Kellner LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $598.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $574.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

