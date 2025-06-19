Top Medical Stocks To Watch Today – June 18th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Aptevo Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology firms, medical device makers and providers of health-related services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to advancements in drug development, diagnostic technologies and medical treatments. Returns on medical stocks can be influenced by factors such as clinical trial outcomes, regulatory approvals and changes in health-care policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $309.30. 6,042,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,027,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,255,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,677,584. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.36. 12,380,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781,645. The company has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded down $6.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $784.84. 1,139,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,895,095. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $743.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $801.70.

Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

NASDAQ:APVO traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,789,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,462. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.05. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $485.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.27 on Wednesday, reaching $393.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $415.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.41.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

TEM traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,970,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,432,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45.

