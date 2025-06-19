Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,601,053,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,440,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,038.2% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 428,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,125,000 after buying an additional 422,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $272.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

