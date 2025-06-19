CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 3,579 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1,007.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. DZ Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

Walmart stock opened at $95.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,096,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,518,542.50. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,659. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

