Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 196.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.6% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $113.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

