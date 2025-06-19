Aspiriant LLC Buys 297 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

QUAL stock opened at $176.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.87 and its 200 day moving average is $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

