iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after buying an additional 19,941 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

