Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 538 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $333.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.22.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

