WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,669 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 13.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,527 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,087,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,089 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

