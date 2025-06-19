Catalina Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 68,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 71,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.91.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.12. The stock has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.