Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,806 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $37,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $620,875,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,001,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

