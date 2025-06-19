Analysts Set Expectations for CrowdStrike Q1 Earnings

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 17th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target (up previously from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $485.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.77. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.00, for a total transaction of $4,890,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,500. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,595,558. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.