ORG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,220 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 110.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after purchasing an additional 784,432 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after buying an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.28 on Thursday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average of $94.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.