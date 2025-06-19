ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $793,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $1,320,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $282.01 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

