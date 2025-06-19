Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Holdings Increased by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 1,756.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $15,177,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $2,197,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,140.98. The trade was a 57.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock valued at $188,456,658. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PLTR opened at $139.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $330.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.52, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

