iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $405.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

