Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Cuts Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,203 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.