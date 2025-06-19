Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 9,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,467,754,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $381,057,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $309,192,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $298,644,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

