Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.18, for a total value of $469,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.51, for a total value of $2,313,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,639.31. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,156.73.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $1,222.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $520.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,262.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,138.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,006.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

