TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $67.02 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.52 and a 52 week high of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

