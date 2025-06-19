Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC Has $25.91 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 15.3% of Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Higgins & Schmidt Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after buying an additional 2,620,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after buying an additional 330,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,458,000 after buying an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

