Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cummins makes up about 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,242,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,087,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Cummins by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Cummins by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 157,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,876,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $314.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.77. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.02 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

