Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 3.8% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Argus cut their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

