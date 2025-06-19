814 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

VGT opened at $631.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.22. The company has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

