Well Done LLC Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 19,986.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,486,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,210,000 after buying an additional 4,464,590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,214,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,453,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,303,000 after buying an additional 4,298,530 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after buying an additional 4,216,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

NYSE:PM opened at $182.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $283.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

