PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Ossiam raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 73,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 124,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,899,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a 200-day moving average of $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.