Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,061,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $111,955,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 10.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.28% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,881,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,987 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,258,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.