Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 491 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,412 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Oracle by 32.1% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 29,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 26,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $589.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723 in the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

