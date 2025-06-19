HCR Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.73. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.54.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

