Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.8% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $148.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average of $148.90. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

