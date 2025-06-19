TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.5% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

LLY stock opened at $784.28 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $801.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

