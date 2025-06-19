Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $113.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $270.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.