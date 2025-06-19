McHugh Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

McHugh Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of McHugh Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McHugh Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $310.26 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $212.12 and a 52 week high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.46 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.06.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

