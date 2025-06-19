McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Position Cut by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:MCD opened at $289.24 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

