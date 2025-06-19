iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $598.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a 200-day moving average of $583.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.