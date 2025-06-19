iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $598.62 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $574.12 and a 200-day moving average of $583.17. The company has a market capitalization of $587.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.