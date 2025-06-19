Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0%

International Business Machines stock opened at $283.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $170.41 and a 12-month high of $286.91.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.19.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

