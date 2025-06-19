Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $239,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after buying an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $283.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $170.41 and a twelve month high of $286.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.19.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

