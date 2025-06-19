iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $189.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.