NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in American Tower by 193.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.25.

American Tower Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AMT stock opened at $215.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.25. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

