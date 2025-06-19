CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 5,095 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4%

American Electric Power stock opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

